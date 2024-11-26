Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 52288.8

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on November 26, 2024: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52288.8 (0.16%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52555.5 to 52245.95. Nifty futures are at 52273.75 (0.2%) & with an open interest change of -0.84% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank
Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY India Digital at (1.11%), NIFTY IT at (1.08%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.7%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Auto at (-0.1%), NIFTY Energy at (-0.1%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52554.9 (0.67%) , 347.4 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51719.65
|R2
|52303.9
|R3
|52276.7
|S1
|51162.6
|S2
|51189.8
|S3
|50605.55
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,135.4. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating investor sentiment and market dynamics within that sector. For a more comprehensive analysis, it would be helpful to compare this closing price with previous days' data, trends, and overall market conditions. However, based solely on the last day's closing figure, the Bank Nifty appears to be positioned at this level, which may suggest stability or fluctuations depending on the broader market context.