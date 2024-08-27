Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51148.1 (0.42%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51317.85 to 51061.55. Nifty futures are at 51219.15 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -7.98% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51147.01
|R2
|51360.58
|R3
|51403.31
|S1
|50890.71
|S2
|50847.98
|S3
|50634.41
27 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50933.45 on the last trading day
