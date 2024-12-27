Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51170.7 (-0.12%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51740 to 50951.8.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on December 27, 2024: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51170.7 (-0.12%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51740 to 50951.8. Nifty futures are at 51574.95 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 6.48% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R151664.74R252096.47 R352452.94
S150876.54 S250520.07 S350088.34
27 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51233 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded data, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,233. This closing price indicates the performance of the banking sector in the stock market for that day. If you're looking for further analysis or comparisons to previous days or trends, please provide additional context or data.

