Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 48732.20

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 27, 2025: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48732.20 (0.25%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48732.20 to 48732.20. Nifty futures are at 48723.45 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -22.37% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48732.20 (0.25%) , 123.85 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48831.35
|R2
|49010.75
|R3
|49159.35
|S1
|48503.35
|S2
|48354.75
|S3
|48175.35
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,651.95. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector stocks included in the index and provides insights into market trends and investor sentiment within the financial services industry.