Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 48732.20

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48732.20 (0.25%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48732.20 to 48732.20.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 25 Feb 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 27, 2025: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48732.20 (0.25%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48732.20 to 48732.20. Nifty futures are at 48723.45 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -22.37% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48732.20 (0.25%) , 123.85 points higher than the previous closing.

27 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148831.35R249010.75 R349159.35
S148503.35 S248354.75 S348175.35
27 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48651.95 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,651.95. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector stocks included in the index and provides insights into market trends and investor sentiment within the financial services industry.

