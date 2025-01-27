Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 47886.95

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47886.95 (-0.99%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48013.90 to 47844.15. Nifty futures are at 48148.95 (-0.47%) & with an open interest change of 0.88% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: ICICI Bank, ,
Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (0.95%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.39%) & NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.37%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (-2.32%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-2.32%), NIFTY PSE at (-1.52%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47881.65 (-1.01%) , -486.15 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48897.44
|R2
|49205.87
|R3
|49553.09
|S1
|48241.79
|S2
|47894.57
|S3
|47586.14
On the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 48,589. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector within the Indian stock market, indicating market trends and investor sentiment for that day.