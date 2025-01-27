Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 47886.95

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47886.95 (-0.99%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48013.90 to 47844.15.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47886.95 (-0.99%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48013.90 to 47844.15. Nifty futures are at 48148.95 (-0.47%) & with an open interest change of 0.88% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: ICICI Bank, ,

Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank

27 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (0.95%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.39%) & NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.37%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (-2.32%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-2.32%), NIFTY PSE at (-1.52%) are currently the low performing sectors

27 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47881.65 (-1.01%) , -486.15 points lower than the previous closing.

27 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148897.44R249205.87 R349553.09
S148241.79 S247894.57 S347586.14
27 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48589 on the last trading day

On the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 48,589. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector within the Indian stock market, indicating market trends and investor sentiment for that day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.