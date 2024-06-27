Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52980.3

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52754.55 (-0.22%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52980.3 to 52639. Nifty futures are at 52783.95 (-0.18%) & with an open interest change of 0.66% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (0.68%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.55%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.49%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.47%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.47%), NIFTY100 Quality 30 at (-0.2%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52980.3 (0.21%) , 109.8 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52938.3
|R2
|53270.6
|R3
|53552.9
|S1
|52323.7
|S2
|52041.4
|S3
|51709.1
On the last day of trading, Bank Nifty closed at 52606.