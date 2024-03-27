Active Stocks
Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 27 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Livemint

At 16:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 46763.7 (0.35%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46946.55 to 46643.45.

Bombay Stock ExchangePremium
Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 16:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 46763.7 (0.35%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46946.55 to 46643.45. Nifty futures are at 46783.35 (0.14%) & with an open interest change of -25.1% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 05:00:01 PM IST

Check out the gainers and losers for 27 Mar 2024 on the Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

These are the gainers and losers for 27 Mar 2024 on the Bank Nifty.

Gainers:Kotak Mahindra Bank,Axis Bank,Indusind Bank.

Losers:Bank Of Baroda,State Bank Of India,Punjab National Bank.

27 Mar 2024, 04:30:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (43504079), Punjab National Bank (34004576) and HDFC Bank (24130913)

27 Mar 2024, 04:15:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15

At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R146816.69R247033.17 R347119.79
S146513.59 S246426.97 S346210.49
27 Mar 2024, 04:00:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20084.6 (0.4%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21141.6 (0.49%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:46763.7, (0.4%)

27 Mar 2024, 03:45:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Bank Nifty closes the day at 46600.2, touching an intraday high of 46946.55 and low of 46643.45

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 46600.2 up (0.35%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 46643.45 and high of 46946.55

27 Mar 2024, 03:30:02 PM IST

Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty futures are at 46753.2 (0.08%) with an open interest change of -19.14% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.

27 Mar 2024, 03:15:04 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024, Strike Price:46800.0 , Price:6.1

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024 , Strike Price:47000.0, Price:0.55

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024 Strike Price:46900.0, Price:0.85

PUT:

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024, Strike Price:46700.0, Price:7.15

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024, Strike Price:46800.0, Price:64.75

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024, Strike Price:46600.0, Price:1.5

27 Mar 2024, 02:45:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty futures are at 46727.8 (0.02%) with an open interest change of -12.94% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.

27 Mar 2024, 02:15:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Unitech (10.65)

Sanghi Industries (91.6)

EMS (402.7)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Kore Digital (1129.1)

NITCO (52.5)

Osia Hyper Retail (29.55)

27 Mar 2024, 01:40:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Bank Nifty on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 46779.5 up 0.38% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 46643.45 and high of 46946.55

27 Mar 2024, 01:20:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20152.2 (0.73%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21295.95 (1.22%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:46808, (0.73%)

27 Mar 2024, 12:45:04 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0 , Price:10.5

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024 , Strike Price:46800.0, Price:37.45

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024 Strike Price:46900.0, Price:18.35

PUT:

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024, Strike Price:46800.0, Price:94.5

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024, Strike Price:46700.0, Price:46.75

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024, Strike Price:46500.0, Price:14.8

27 Mar 2024, 12:30:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty futures are at 46769.8 (0.11%) with an open interest change of -2.34% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.

27 Mar 2024, 12:15:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

HPL Electric & Power (326)

Websol Energy System (462.2)

SHIPPING CORP OF IND LAND AN ASS ORD (38)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Zee Learn (6.2)

BLB (34.2)

Arshiya (6.5)

27 Mar 2024, 11:45:01 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20153.05 (0.74%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21275.2 (1.13%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:46801.75, (0.74%)

27 Mar 2024, 11:30:04 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0 , Price:18.85

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024 , Strike Price:46900.0, Price:32.7

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024 Strike Price:46800.0, Price:61.6

PUT:

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024, Strike Price:46800.0, Price:104.0

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024, Strike Price:46700.0, Price:58.0

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2024, Strike Price:46500.0, Price:20.55

27 Mar 2024, 11:15:01 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Punjab National Bank (14113931), IDFC First Bank (13784827) and HDFC Bank (7092142)

27 Mar 2024, 10:45:00 AM IST

Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty futures are at 46883.25 (0.35%) with an open interest change of -2.19% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.

27 Mar 2024, 10:30:00 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 3.0

27 Mar 2024, 10:00:00 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Federal Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank

Losers: , ,

27 Mar 2024, 09:35:00 AM IST

Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.17%), NIFTY Realty at (0.91%) & NIFTY PSE at (0.89%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.05%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (-0.05%), NIFTY IT at (0%) are currently the low performing sectors

27 Mar 2024, 09:20:00 AM IST

Bank Nifty Opening Update

The Bank Nifty opened at 46600.2 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

27 Mar 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R146925.05R246986.35 R347184.35
S146665.75 S246467.75 S346406.45
27 Mar 2024, 08:30:05 AM IST

Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 46863.75 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 46863.75 on the last trading day.

