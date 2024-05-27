Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48971.65 (0.42%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49052.95 to 48644.8. Nifty futures are at 49045.15 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -2.52% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48999.44
|R2
|49230.27
|R3
|49407.59
|S1
|48591.29
|S2
|48413.97
|S3
|48183.14
27 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48768.6 on the last trading day
