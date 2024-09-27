Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 54338.7

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 54198.55 (-0.33%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 54338.7 to 54189.55. Nifty futures are at 54501.0 (-0.09%) & with an open interest change of 0.53% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.96%), NIFTY Metal at (1.04%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.83%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-1.15%), NIFTY Infrastructure at (-1.15%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.39%) are currently the low performing sectors

27 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 54338.7 (-0.07%) , -36.65 points lower than the previous closing.

27 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R154375.7R254649.75 R354832.15
S153919.25 S253736.85 S353462.8
27 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 54101.65 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 54,101.65. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector's stocks in the market, indicating investor sentiment and market trends for that day.

