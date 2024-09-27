Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 54338.7

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 54198.55 (-0.33%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 54338.7 to 54189.55. Nifty futures are at 54501.0 (-0.09%) & with an open interest change of 0.53% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.96%), NIFTY Metal at (1.04%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.83%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-1.15%), NIFTY Infrastructure at (-1.15%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.39%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 54338.7 (-0.07%) , -36.65 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|54375.7
|R2
|54649.75
|R3
|54832.15
|S1
|53919.25
|S2
|53736.85
|S3
|53462.8
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 54,101.65. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector's stocks in the market, indicating investor sentiment and market trends for that day.