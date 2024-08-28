Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 51208.95

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51220.55 (-0.11%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51238.8 to 51157.95. Nifty futures are at 51193.55 (-0.12%) & with an open interest change of 0.08% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Auto at (0.41%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.35%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.34%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.17%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.17%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (-0.08%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51208.95 (-0.14%) , -69.8 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51389.16
|R2
|51630.23
|R3
|51855.76
|S1
|50922.56
|S2
|50697.03
|S3
|50455.96
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty index closed at 51,148.1 points.