Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48743.80 (0.28%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48972.55 to 48627.10.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 28, 2025: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48743.80 (0.28%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48972.55 to 48627.10. Nifty futures are at 49034.60 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 25.46% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48608.35 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,608.35. This figure reflects the index's performance, indicating market sentiment and activity within the banking sector. Further analysis of this closing price would involve comparing it with previous days' performance to identify trends, volatility, and potential future movements in the index.

