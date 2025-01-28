Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48073.55 (-0.61%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48319.20 to 47844.15.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 28, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48073.55 (-0.61%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48319.20 to 47844.15. Nifty futures are at 48080.95 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -7.54% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148509.95R248652.1 R348985.0
S148034.9 S247702.0 S347559.85
28 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48367.80 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded data, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,367.80. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market. The specific reasons for the day's price movement could be influenced by various factors such as market sentiment, economic indicators, or sector-specific news. For a comprehensive analysis, one would typically consider the broader market trends and any relevant financial developments occurring around that time.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.