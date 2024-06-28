Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 52956.25

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52956.25 (0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53030.3 to 52783.3.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52956.25 (0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53030.3 to 52783.3. Nifty futures are at 52997.7 (0.17%) & with an open interest change of 2.27% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India

Losers: Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank

28 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Healthcare at (1.02%), NIFTY Pharma at (0.98%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.76%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.24%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.24%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.04%) are currently the low performing sectors

28 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52874.95 (0.12%) , 63.65 points higher than the previous closing.

28 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R153154.5R253438.5 R353696.25
S152612.75 S252355.0 S352071.0
28 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52870.5 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 52870.5 on the last day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.