Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 52956.25

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52956.25 (0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53030.3 to 52783.3. Nifty futures are at 52997.7 (0.17%) & with an open interest change of 2.27% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India
Losers: Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Healthcare at (1.02%), NIFTY Pharma at (0.98%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.76%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.24%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.24%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.04%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52874.95 (0.12%) , 63.65 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53154.5
|R2
|53438.5
|R3
|53696.25
|S1
|52612.75
|S2
|52355.0
|S3
|52071.0
The Bank Nifty closed at 52870.5 on the last day.