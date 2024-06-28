Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at ₹ 52956.25

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52956.25 (0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53030.3 to 52783.3.