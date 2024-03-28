Active Stocks
Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 28 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Livemint

At 16:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 47124.6 (0.72%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47440.45 to 46827.85.

Bombay Stock ExchangePremium
Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 16:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 47124.6 (0.72%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47440.45 to 46827.85. Nifty futures are at 47600.0 (0.8%) & with an open interest change of 2.38% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 05:00:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Check out the gainers and losers for 28 Mar 2024 on the Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

These are the gainers and losers for 28 Mar 2024 on the Bank Nifty.

Gainers:State Bank Of India,Bank Of Baroda,Punjab National Bank.

Losers:IDFC First Bank,Axis Bank,Bandhan Bank.

28 Mar 2024, 04:30:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (189526498), Punjab National Bank (29436084) and HDFC Bank (27784858)

28 Mar 2024, 04:15:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R147208.31R247630.68 R347820.91
S146595.71 S246405.48 S345983.11
28 Mar 2024, 04:00:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20255.15 (0.83%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21419.1 (1.29%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47124.6, (0.83%)

28 Mar 2024, 03:45:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Bank Nifty closes the day at 46785.95, touching an intraday high of 47440.45 and low of 46827.85

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 46785.95 up (0.76%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 46827.85 and high of 47440.45

28 Mar 2024, 03:30:02 PM IST

Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty futures are at 47490.0 (0.56%) with an open interest change of 3.31% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

28 Mar 2024, 03:15:05 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0 , Price:1129.3

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024 , Strike Price:49000.0, Price:224.55

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024 Strike Price:48000.0, Price:560.0

PUT:

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:490.6

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:678.25

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:46000.0, Price:244.4

28 Mar 2024, 02:45:02 PM IST

Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty futures are at 47735.0 (1.08%) with an open interest change of 3.8% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

28 Mar 2024, 02:15:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Hlv Limited (26.05)

Omaxe (90.55)

Talbros Automotive Component (260.5)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

GVP Infotech (10.75)

Incredible Industries (36.8)

BLB (32.5)

28 Mar 2024, 01:40:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Bank Nifty on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 47343 up 1.19% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 46827.85 and high of 47381.1

28 Mar 2024, 01:20:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20302.85 (1.07%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21350.55 (0.97%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47291.65, (1.07%)

28 Mar 2024, 12:45:06 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0 , Price:1128.9

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024 , Strike Price:49000.0, Price:224.65

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024 Strike Price:48000.0, Price:563.7

PUT:

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:495.95

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:686.7

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:46000.0, Price:246.2

28 Mar 2024, 12:30:03 PM IST

Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty futures are at 47612.3 (0.82%) with an open interest change of 4.38% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

28 Mar 2024, 12:15:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Jyoti Structures (20.85)

Marine Electricals (India) (90.2)

Global Surfaces (233.1)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Sands Power Switchgears (220.5)

Sampann Utpadan India (21.75)

SVP Global Textiles (6.05)

28 Mar 2024, 11:45:01 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20268.7 (0.9%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21323.45 (0.84%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47309.95, (0.9%)

28 Mar 2024, 11:30:02 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0 , Price:1213.0

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024 , Strike Price:49000.0, Price:253.3

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024 Strike Price:48000.0, Price:621.3

PUT:

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:475.95

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:655.0

Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:45000.0, Price:118.0

28 Mar 2024, 11:15:00 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (114551103), HDFC Bank (7557882) and Punjab National Bank (7541558)

28 Mar 2024, 10:45:00 AM IST

Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty futures are at 47640.2 (0.88%) with an open interest change of 4.04% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

28 Mar 2024, 10:30:00 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 2.0

28 Mar 2024, 10:00:01 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda

Losers: IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank

28 Mar 2024, 09:35:01 AM IST

Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.09%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.7%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.63%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Auto at (-0.19%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.19%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors

28 Mar 2024, 09:20:00 AM IST

Bank Nifty Opening Update

The Bank Nifty opened at 46785.95 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

28 Mar 2024, 09:00:02 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R146816.69R247033.17 R347119.79
S146513.59 S246426.97 S346210.49
28 Mar 2024, 08:30:05 AM IST

Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 46600.2 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 46600.2 on the last day.

GENIE RECOMMENDS
