Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 28 Mar 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 16:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 47124.6 (0.72%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47440.45 to 46827.85. Nifty futures are at 47600.0 (0.8%) & with an open interest change of 2.38% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
These are the gainers and losers for 28 Mar 2024 on the Bank Nifty.
Gainers:State Bank Of India,Bank Of Baroda,Punjab National Bank.
Losers:IDFC First Bank,Axis Bank,Bandhan Bank.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (189526498), Punjab National Bank (29436084) and HDFC Bank (27784858)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|47208.31
|R2
|47630.68
|R3
|47820.91
|S1
|46595.71
|S2
|46405.48
|S3
|45983.11
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20255.15 (0.83%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21419.1 (1.29%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47124.6, (0.83%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 46785.95 up (0.76%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 46827.85 and high of 47440.45
Bank Nifty futures are at 47490.0 (0.56%) with an open interest change of 3.31% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0 , Price:1129.3
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024 , Strike Price:49000.0, Price:224.55
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024 Strike Price:48000.0, Price:560.0
PUT:
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:490.6
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:678.25
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:46000.0, Price:244.4
Bank Nifty futures are at 47735.0 (1.08%) with an open interest change of 3.8% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Hlv Limited (26.05)
Omaxe (90.55)
Talbros Automotive Component (260.5)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
GVP Infotech (10.75)
Incredible Industries (36.8)
BLB (32.5)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 47343 up 1.19% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 46827.85 and high of 47381.1
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20302.85 (1.07%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21350.55 (0.97%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47291.65, (1.07%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0 , Price:1128.9
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024 , Strike Price:49000.0, Price:224.65
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024 Strike Price:48000.0, Price:563.7
PUT:
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:495.95
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:686.7
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:46000.0, Price:246.2
Bank Nifty futures are at 47612.3 (0.82%) with an open interest change of 4.38% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Jyoti Structures (20.85)
Marine Electricals (India) (90.2)
Global Surfaces (233.1)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Sands Power Switchgears (220.5)
Sampann Utpadan India (21.75)
SVP Global Textiles (6.05)
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20268.7 (0.9%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21323.45 (0.84%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47309.95, (0.9%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0 , Price:1213.0
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024 , Strike Price:49000.0, Price:253.3
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024 Strike Price:48000.0, Price:621.3
PUT:
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:475.95
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:655.0
Expiry Date: 24 APR 2024, Strike Price:45000.0, Price:118.0
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (114551103), HDFC Bank (7557882) and Punjab National Bank (7541558)
Bank Nifty futures are at 47640.2 (0.88%) with an open interest change of 4.04% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 2.0
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda
Losers: IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank
The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.09%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.7%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.63%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Auto at (-0.19%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.19%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Bank Nifty opened at 46785.95 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|46816.69
|R2
|47033.17
|R3
|47119.79
|S1
|46513.59
|S2
|46426.97
|S3
|46210.49
The Bank Nifty closed at 46600.2 on the last day.
