Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 49390.9

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 49390.9 (0.22%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49390.9 to 49390.9. Nifty futures are at 49297.5 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -22.55% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
28 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49390.9 (0.22%) , 109.1 points higher than the previous closing.
28 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49423.25
|R2
|49874.85
|R3
|50060.85
|S1
|48785.65
|S2
|48599.65
|S3
|48148.05
28 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48971.65 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48971.65.