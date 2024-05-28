Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 49390.9

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 49390.9 (0.22%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49390.9 to 49390.9.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 49390.9 (0.22%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49390.9 to 49390.9. Nifty futures are at 49297.5 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -22.55% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49390.9 (0.22%) , 109.1 points higher than the previous closing.

28 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149423.25R249874.85 R350060.85
S148785.65 S248599.65 S348148.05
28 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48971.65 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48971.65.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.