Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48407.5 (0.43%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48478.75 to 48342.7. Nifty futures are at 48593.3 (0.44%) & with an open interest change of 0.42% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.17%), NIFTY MidCap 150 Quality 50 at (0.71%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.7%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.29%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.29%), NIFTY India Consumption at (0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Bank Nifty opened at 48201.05 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48753.65
|R2
|49012.35
|R3
|49345.05
|S1
|48162.25
|S2
|47829.55
|S3
|47570.85
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 48494.95.
