Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48407.5 (0.43%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48478.75 to 48342.7. Nifty futures are at 48593.3 (0.44%) & with an open interest change of 0.42% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.17%), NIFTY MidCap 150 Quality 50 at (0.71%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.7%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.29%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.29%), NIFTY India Consumption at (0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors

29 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bank Nifty Opening Update

The Bank Nifty opened at 48201.05 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

29 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148753.65R249012.35 R349345.05
S148162.25 S247829.55 S347570.85
29 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48494.95 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 48494.95.

