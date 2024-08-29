Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51143.85 (-0.26%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51260.75 to 51033.7. Nifty futures are at 51428.8 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 486.28% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51348.44
|R2
|51418.12
|R3
|51575.49
|S1
|51121.39
|S2
|50964.02
|S3
|50894.34
29 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51278.75 on the last trading day
The last recorded closing price for the Bank Nifty was 51,278.75.