Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 48997.20

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 29, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48968.60 (0.21%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49065.30 to 48922.60. Nifty futures are at 48964.80 (0.28%) & with an open interest change of 0.02% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.03%), NIFTY Auto at (0.76%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.71%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.23%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.23%), NIFTY Realty at (-0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48997.20 (0.23%) , 111.25 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48724.85
|R2
|49385.05
|R3
|49522.95
|S1
|47926.75
|S2
|47788.85
|S3
|47128.65
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,064.65. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector within the National Stock Exchange of India. For a more detailed analysis or trend insights, additional context regarding previous days’ performance, market conditions, or sector-specific news would be needed.