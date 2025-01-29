Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 48997.20

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48968.60 (0.21%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49065.30 to 48922.60.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 29, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48968.60 (0.21%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49065.30 to 48922.60. Nifty futures are at 48964.80 (0.28%) & with an open interest change of 0.02% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.03%), NIFTY Auto at (0.76%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.71%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.23%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.23%), NIFTY Realty at (-0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors

29 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48997.20 (0.23%) , 111.25 points higher than the previous closing.

29 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148724.85R249385.05 R349522.95
S147926.75 S247788.85 S347128.65
29 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48064.65 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,064.65. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector within the National Stock Exchange of India. For a more detailed analysis or trend insights, additional context regarding previous days’ performance, market conditions, or sector-specific news would be needed.

