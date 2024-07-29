Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51931.8

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51931.8 (1.24%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51939.8 to 51433.9. Nifty futures are at 51933.0 (1.24%) & with an open interest change of -0.32% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank
Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSU Bank at (2.38%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (1.15%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.09%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.25%), NIFTY India Consumption at (-0.25%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51546.65 (0.49%) , 250.7 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51378.8
|R2
|51868.85
|R3
|52339.1
|S1
|50418.5
|S2
|49948.25
|S3
|49458.2
The Bank Nifty closed at 50888.75 on the last day, indicating the final price at the end of the trading session.