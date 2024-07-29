Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51931.8

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51931.8 (1.24%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51939.8 to 51433.9.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51931.8 (1.24%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51939.8 to 51433.9. Nifty futures are at 51933.0 (1.24%) & with an open interest change of -0.32% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank

Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank

29 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSU Bank at (2.38%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (1.15%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.09%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.25%), NIFTY India Consumption at (-0.25%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors

29 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51546.65 (0.49%) , 250.7 points higher than the previous closing.

29 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R151378.8R251868.85 R352339.1
S150418.5 S249948.25 S349458.2
29 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50888.75 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 50888.75 on the last day, indicating the final price at the end of the trading session.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.