Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 49142.15 (-0.28%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49511.15 to 49043.65. Nifty futures are at 49182.8 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -25.19% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49281.8 on the last trading day
