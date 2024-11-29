Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 52047.95

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on November 29, 2024: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52047.95 (0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52170.9 to 51982.85. Nifty futures are at 52400.0 (0.13%) & with an open interest change of 1.82% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank
Losers: Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank,
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (1.19%), NIFTY Healthcare at (1.07%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.52%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-0.22%), NIFTY Realty at (-0.22%), NIFTY IT at (-0.1%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51984.15 (0.15%) , 77.3 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52780.36
|R2
|53258.93
|R3
|53757.66
|S1
|51803.06
|S2
|51304.33
|S3
|50825.76
As of the last trading session, the Bank Nifty closed at 52,301.8. This value reflects the performance of banking stocks in the Indian stock market. The closing price indicates the overall sentiment in the banking sector and can be influenced by various factors including economic indicators, interest rate changes, and market trends. Investors typically analyze such closing prices to gauge market movements and make informed trading decisions.