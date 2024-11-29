Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 52047.95

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52047.95 (0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52170.9 to 51982.85.

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on November 29, 2024: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52047.95 (0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52170.9 to 51982.85. Nifty futures are at 52400.0 (0.13%) & with an open interest change of 1.82% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank

Losers: Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank,

29 Nov 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (1.19%), NIFTY Healthcare at (1.07%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.52%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-0.22%), NIFTY Realty at (-0.22%), NIFTY IT at (-0.1%) are currently the low performing sectors

29 Nov 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51984.15 (0.15%) , 77.3 points higher than the previous closing.

29 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152780.36R253258.93 R353757.66
S151803.06 S251304.33 S350825.76
29 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52301.8 on the last trading day

As of the last trading session, the Bank Nifty closed at 52,301.8. This value reflects the performance of banking stocks in the Indian stock market. The closing price indicates the overall sentiment in the banking sector and can be influenced by various factors including economic indicators, interest rate changes, and market trends. Investors typically analyze such closing prices to gauge market movements and make informed trading decisions.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.