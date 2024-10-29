Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 29 Oct 2024

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 51259.3 (0.93%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51589.15 to 51012.55. Nifty futures are at 51327.35 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -8.78% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50787.45 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50,787.45. This figure reflects the index's performance, indicating market sentiment and potential trends within the banking sector.

