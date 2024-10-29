Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 29 Oct 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 51259.3 (0.93%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51589.15 to 51012.55. Nifty futures are at 51327.35 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -8.78% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50,787.45. This figure reflects the index's performance, indicating market sentiment and potential trends within the banking sector.