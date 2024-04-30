Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at ₹49286.35

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 49396.75 (-0.06%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49974.75 to 49249.9. Nifty futures are at 49390.0 (-0.32%) & with an open interest change of 7.16% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Check out the gainers and losers for 30 Apr 2024 on the Bank Nifty
These are the gainers and losers for 30 Apr 2024 on the Bank Nifty.
Gainers:Bank Of Baroda,Punjab National Bank,Bandhan Bank.
Losers:Kotak Mahindra Bank,ICICI Bank,Au Small Finance Bank.
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 30 Apr 2024
High: Punjab National Bank (138.85),Axis Bank (1164),State Bank Of India (831.25),
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Punjab National Bank (95356001), IDFC First Bank (77981207) and Bank Of Baroda (39451646)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49849.24
|R2
|50274.42
|R3
|50574.09
|S1
|49124.39
|S2
|48824.72
|S3
|48399.54
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
NIFTY 500, Price:20997.2 (0.02%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22479.9 (1.82%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49396.75, (0.02%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty closes the day at 49424.05, touching an intraday high of 49974.75 and low of 49249.9
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 49424.05 down (-0.3%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 49249.9 and high of 49974.75
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 49447.15 (-0.21%) with an open interest change of 8.28% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:50000.0 , Price:2.25
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024 , Strike Price:49900.0, Price:3.45
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024 Strike Price:49500.0, Price:146.3
PUT:
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49500.0, Price:13.5
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49400.0, Price:4.4
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49600.0, Price:37.35
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 49869.4 (0.65%) with an open interest change of 10.0% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Macpower Cnc Machines (1265.5)
Global Surfaces (236.65)
Hindustan Motors (34.65)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Supreme Infrastructure India (83.1)
Soma Textiles & Industries (34.6)
Raj Oil Mills (71.15)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Performance of the Bank Nifty on the NSE today
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 49483.85 up 0.12% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 49354.35 and high of 49672.85
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty
CALL:
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49500.0 , Price:150.35
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024 , Strike Price:49600.0, Price:105.35
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024 Strike Price:50000.0, Price:26.45
PUT:
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49500.0, Price:83.1
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49400.0, Price:50.4
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49300.0, Price:33.3
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 49543.0 (-0.01%) with an open interest change of 2.11% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Australian Premium Solar India (318.65)
Kody Technolab (974.2)
Mirc Electronics (26.6)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Nila Spaces (8.05)
Raj Oil Mills (71.15)
Milton Industries (36.3)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty
CALL:
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49500.0 , Price:201.0
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024 , Strike Price:50000.0, Price:38.05
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024 Strike Price:49600.0, Price:143.3
PUT:
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49500.0, Price:61.1
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49400.0, Price:37.0
Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49300.0, Price:25.95
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (27262371), Punjab National Bank (16685615) and Federal Bank (9793940)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 30 Apr 2024
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Axis Bank (1164),ICICI Bank (1163.45),State Bank Of India (831.25),
Low: ,
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 49568.55 (0.04%) with an open interest change of 0.23% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 2.67
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda
Losers: IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Auto at (1.55%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (1.04%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.85%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.08%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.08%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.07%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49477.1 (0.11%) , 53.05 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49002.2
|R2
|49803.35
|R3
|50133.1
|S1
|47871.3
|S2
|47541.55
|S3
|46740.4
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48201.05 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 48201.05 on the last day.
