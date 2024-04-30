Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 49286.35
BackBack

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at ₹49286.35

1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 49396.75 (-0.06%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49974.75 to 49249.9.

Bombay Stock ExchangePremium
Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 49396.75 (-0.06%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49974.75 to 49249.9. Nifty futures are at 49390.0 (-0.32%) & with an open interest change of 7.16% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 05:00:01 PM IST

Check out the gainers and losers for 30 Apr 2024 on the Bank Nifty

These are the gainers and losers for 30 Apr 2024 on the Bank Nifty.

Gainers:Bank Of Baroda,Punjab National Bank,Bandhan Bank.

Losers:Kotak Mahindra Bank,ICICI Bank,Au Small Finance Bank.

30 Apr 2024, 04:45:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 30 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: Punjab National Bank (138.85),Axis Bank (1164),State Bank Of India (831.25),

Low: ,

30 Apr 2024, 04:30:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Punjab National Bank (95356001), IDFC First Bank (77981207) and Bank Of Baroda (39451646)

30 Apr 2024, 04:15:02 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149849.24R250274.42 R350574.09
S149124.39 S248824.72 S348399.54
30 Apr 2024, 04:00:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20997.2 (0.02%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:22479.9 (1.82%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:49396.75, (0.02%)

30 Apr 2024, 03:45:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty closes the day at 49424.05, touching an intraday high of 49974.75 and low of 49249.9

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 49424.05 down (-0.3%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 49249.9 and high of 49974.75

30 Apr 2024, 03:30:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 49447.15 (-0.21%) with an open interest change of 8.28% which indicates Continuation of downtrend

30 Apr 2024, 03:15:02 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:50000.0 , Price:2.25

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024 , Strike Price:49900.0, Price:3.45

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024 Strike Price:49500.0, Price:146.3

PUT:

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49500.0, Price:13.5

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49400.0, Price:4.4

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49600.0, Price:37.35

30 Apr 2024, 02:45:02 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 49869.4 (0.65%) with an open interest change of 10.0% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

30 Apr 2024, 02:30:02 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 30 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: Punjab National Bank (138.85),Axis Bank (1164),State Bank Of India (831.25),

Low: ,

30 Apr 2024, 02:15:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Bank Nifty Share Price Live:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Macpower Cnc Machines (1265.5)

Global Surfaces (236.65)

Hindustan Motors (34.65)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Supreme Infrastructure India (83.1)

Soma Textiles & Industries (34.6)

Raj Oil Mills (71.15)

30 Apr 2024, 01:40:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Performance of the Bank Nifty on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 49483.85 up 0.12% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 49354.35 and high of 49672.85

30 Apr 2024, 01:20:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:21117.7 (0.6%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:22589.3 (2.31%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:49531.2, (0.6%)

30 Apr 2024, 12:45:03 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49500.0 , Price:150.35

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024 , Strike Price:49600.0, Price:105.35

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024 Strike Price:50000.0, Price:26.45

PUT:

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49500.0, Price:83.1

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49400.0, Price:50.4

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49300.0, Price:33.3

30 Apr 2024, 12:30:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 49543.0 (-0.01%) with an open interest change of 2.11% which indicates Continuation of downtrend

30 Apr 2024, 12:15:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Australian Premium Solar India (318.65)

Kody Technolab (974.2)

Mirc Electronics (26.6)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Nila Spaces (8.05)

Raj Oil Mills (71.15)

Milton Industries (36.3)

30 Apr 2024, 11:45:01 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:21092.55 (0.48%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:22527.35 (2.03%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:49548.05, (0.48%)

30 Apr 2024, 11:30:04 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49500.0 , Price:201.0

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024 , Strike Price:50000.0, Price:38.05

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024 Strike Price:49600.0, Price:143.3

PUT:

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49500.0, Price:61.1

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49400.0, Price:37.0

Expiry Date: 30 APR 2024, Strike Price:49300.0, Price:25.95

30 Apr 2024, 11:15:01 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (27262371), Punjab National Bank (16685615) and Federal Bank (9793940)

30 Apr 2024, 11:00:00 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 30 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: Axis Bank (1164),ICICI Bank (1163.45),State Bank Of India (831.25),

Low: ,

30 Apr 2024, 10:45:02 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 49568.55 (0.04%) with an open interest change of 0.23% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

30 Apr 2024, 10:30:02 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 2.67

30 Apr 2024, 10:00:00 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda

Losers: IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank

30 Apr 2024, 09:35:01 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Auto at (1.55%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (1.04%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.85%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.08%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.08%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.07%) are currently the low performing sectors

30 Apr 2024, 09:30:01 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49477.1 (0.11%) , 53.05 points higher than the previous closing.

30 Apr 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149002.2R249803.35 R350133.1
S147871.3 S247541.55 S346740.4
30 Apr 2024, 08:30:05 AM IST

Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48201.05 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 48201.05 on the last day.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue