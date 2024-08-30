Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51152.75 (0.02%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51368.95 to 50984.4. Nifty futures are at 51490.75 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 9.6% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51347.06
|R2
|51550.28
|R3
|51731.61
|S1
|50962.51
|S2
|50781.18
|S3
|50577.96
30 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51143.85 on the last trading day
