Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51311.3 (0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51628.45 to 51240.1.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on December 30, 2024: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51311.3 (0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51628.45 to 51240.1. Nifty futures are at 51724.3 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -3.49% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R151452.74R251734.77 R351841.09
S151064.39 S250958.07 S350676.04
30 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51170.7 on the last trading day

On the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,170.7. This figure reflects the performance of bank stocks in the Indian stock market and serves as an indicator of the overall health and sentiment of the banking sector.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.