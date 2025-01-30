Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 49206.20

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 49075.95 (-0.18%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49206.20 to 49031.80.