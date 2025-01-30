Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 49206.20

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 49075.95 (-0.18%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49206.20 to 49031.80.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 30, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 49075.95 (-0.18%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49206.20 to 49031.80. Nifty futures are at 49075.75 (-0.01%) & with an open interest change of 0.31% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.24%), NIFTY Energy at (0.84%) & NIFTY PSE at (0.72%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-1.41%), NIFTY Auto at (-1.41%), NIFTY IT at (-0.53%) are currently the low performing sectors

30 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49206.20 (0.08%) , 40.25 points higher than the previous closing.

30 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149094.4R249321.95 R349444.25
S148744.55 S248622.25 S348394.7
30 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48866.85 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,866.85. This closing price reflects the overall performance of the banking sector in the stock market, indicating investor sentiment and market trends for banking stocks.

