Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51406.25 (0.22%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52340.25 to 51186.95. Nifty futures are at 51384.85 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -17.62% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52028.49
|R2
|52761.02
|R3
|53181.79
|S1
|50875.19
|S2
|50454.42
|S3
|49721.89
30 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51295.95 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 51295.95 on the last day.