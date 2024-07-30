Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51406.25 (0.22%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52340.25 to 51186.95.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51406.25 (0.22%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52340.25 to 51186.95. Nifty futures are at 51384.85 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -17.62% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152028.49R252761.02 R353181.79
S150875.19 S250454.42 S349721.89
30 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51295.95 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 51295.95 on the last day.

