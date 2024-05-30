Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48501.35 (-1.3%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49022.6 to 48401.55. Nifty futures are at 49011.15 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 37.36% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49309.31
|R2
|49476.48
|R3
|49930.36
|S1
|48688.26
|S2
|48234.38
|S3
|48067.21
30 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49142.15 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 49142.15 on the last trading day.