Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48501.35 (-1.3%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49022.6 to 48401.55.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48501.35 (-1.3%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49022.6 to 48401.55. Nifty futures are at 49011.15 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 37.36% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149309.31R249476.48 R349930.36
S148688.26 S248234.38 S348067.21
30 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49142.15 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 49142.15 on the last trading day.

