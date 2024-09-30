Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 30 Sep 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 53834.3 (-1%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 54338.7 to 53763.2. Nifty futures are at 54220.0 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -3.09% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|54554.96
|R2
|54734.58
|R3
|55130.46
|S1
|53979.46
|S2
|53583.58
|S3
|53403.96
30 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 54375.35 on the last trading day
The last recorded closing price for Bank Nifty is 54,375.35. This indicates the performance of the banking sector on that particular day, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions.