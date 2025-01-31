Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 31, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49311.95 (0.30%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49426.20 to 49031.80. Nifty futures are at 49686.50 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 18.17% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49384.16
|R2
|49602.38
|R3
|49778.56
|S1
|48989.76
|S2
|48813.58
|S3
|48595.36
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,165.95. This closing price reflects the current performance of banking stocks in the Indian equity market. Investors and analysts will be monitoring this figure closely for any potential trends or changes in the banking sector's performance moving forward.