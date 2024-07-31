Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 51583.45

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51500.6 (0%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51587.95 to 51482.05.