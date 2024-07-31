Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 51583.45

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51500.6 (0%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51587.95 to 51482.05.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51500.6 (0%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51587.95 to 51482.05. Nifty futures are at 51467.25 (-0.1%) & with an open interest change of -0.49% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.73%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.54%) & NIFTY India Consumption at (0.53%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.5%), NIFTY Energy at (-0.5%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.28%) are currently the low performing sectors

31 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51583.45 (0.16%) , 84.15 points higher than the previous closing.

31 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R151822.65R252239.05 R352520.35
S151124.95 S250843.65 S350427.25
31 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51406.25 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 51406.25.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.