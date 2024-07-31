Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 51583.45

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51500.6 (0%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51587.95 to 51482.05. Nifty futures are at 51467.25 (-0.1%) & with an open interest change of -0.49% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.73%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.54%) & NIFTY India Consumption at (0.53%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.5%), NIFTY Energy at (-0.5%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.28%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51583.45 (0.16%) , 84.15 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51822.65
|R2
|52239.05
|R3
|52520.35
|S1
|51124.95
|S2
|50843.65
|S3
|50427.25
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 51406.25.