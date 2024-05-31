Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 48895.15

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48929.35 (0.51%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48988.5 to 48874.5.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48929.35 (0.51%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48988.5 to 48874.5. Nifty futures are at 49193.6 (0.32%) & with an open interest change of 0.3% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (2.61%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.74%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.73%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.11%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.11%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors

31 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48895.15 (0.44%) , 212.8 points higher than the previous closing.

31 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148926.1R249350.85 R349657.1
S148195.1 S247888.85 S347464.1
31 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48501.35 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48501.35.

