Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 48895.15

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48929.35 (0.51%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48988.5 to 48874.5. Nifty futures are at 49193.6 (0.32%) & with an open interest change of 0.3% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (2.61%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.74%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.73%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.11%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.11%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48895.15 (0.44%) , 212.8 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48926.1
|R2
|49350.85
|R3
|49657.1
|S1
|48195.1
|S2
|47888.85
|S3
|47464.1
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48501.35.