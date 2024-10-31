Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 51649.45

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51838.05 (0.06%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51876.45 to 51649.45.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51838.05 (0.06%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51876.45 to 51649.45. Nifty futures are at 52269.35 (0.02%) & with an open interest change of 0.74% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (1.38%), NIFTY Healthcare at (1.37%) & NIFTY Infrastructure at (0.34%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.51%), NIFTY India Digital at (-1.51%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.68%) are currently the low performing sectors

31 Oct 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51649.45 (-0.31%) , -158.05 points lower than the previous closing.

31 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152449.46R252578.23 R352936.46
S151962.46 S251604.23 S351475.46
31 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52320.7 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 52,320.7. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector within the Indian stock market, indicating market sentiment and investor confidence in banking stocks. The specific closing value can be analyzed in relation to previous days' performance to assess trends, volatility, and potential future movements in the index.

