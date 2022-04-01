Bank Nifty surges 2%, Nifty rises above 17,650

“As we begin the new financial year markets are in uncertain territory. Globally the major headwinds for equity markets are declining liquidity, persistently high inflation in the US and an increasingly hawkish Fed. On the positive side, the negative real returns from fixed income is prompting the increasing tribe of retail investors to pour more money into equity. This strong new trend which is very conspicuous in India has the potential to keep the markets resilient even in the midst of the uncertainty caused by the Ukraine war," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.