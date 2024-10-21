Bank Nifty Trading Strategy Today: How to trade Bank Nifty options on October 21? Ganesh Dongre suggests this strategy

  • Bank Nifty Trading Strategy Today: With the 52,000 being a critical level, Ganesh Dongre suggests a Bank Nifty options trading strategy which works if the index stays above 52,000 during the week.

Ankit Gohel
Published21 Oct 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Bank Nifty Trading Strategy Today: If Bank Nifty closes daily above 52,000, there is a possibility for upward movement toward the 53,000 - 53,500 resistance zone.
Bank Nifty Trading Strategy Today: If Bank Nifty closes daily above 52,000, there is a possibility for upward movement toward the 53,000 - 53,500 resistance zone.(Image: Pixabay)

Bank Nifty Trading Strategy Today: Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to begin this week on a cautious note amid mixed global sentiment.

The domestic equity market closed Friday’s session higher, with the Sensex gaining 218 points, or 0.29%, and the Nifty 50 rising 104 points, or 0.42%. The Bank Nifty index outperformed and rallied 805.40 points, or 1.57%, to close above the resistance level of 52,000 at 52,094.20 on Friday.

Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, observed that the Bank Nifty index reached its support zone of 50,000 to 50,500 last week, following sustained selling pressure after a gap-up opening on Monday.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on October 21: What to expect in trade today

“However, at the end of last week, Bank Nifty recovered back and closed above the resistance zone of 52,000-mark. If Bank Nifty closes daily above 52,000, there is a possibility for upward movement toward the 53,000 - 53,500 resistance zone, which corresponds to the previous weekly high. Key support remains at 50,000, and traders are advised to exercise caution if the index closes below 52,000,” Dongre said.

With the 52,000 being a critical level, Ganesh Dongre suggests a Bank Nifty options trading strategy which works if the index stays above 52,000 during the week.

Here’s Bank Nifty trading strategy for today from Ganesh Dongre:

Bull Call Spread

Trade Structure:

> Buy 1 lot of the 30th Oct expiry 52800 CE at CMP 286

> Sell 1 lots of the 30th Oct expiry 53300 CE at CMP 144

Also Read | Stock market today: Experts recommend five stocks to buy or sell on Monday

Trade Rules:

The capital required in the trade is 20,000. This trade can be entered today if Bank Nifty spot is trading above the levels of 52,000. The maximum profit in the trade is 4,800 and the maximum loss will be 2,100, said Ganesh Dongre.

The Break-even point is above 52,800, above which he suggests traders to start booking profit near to the resistance level of 53,000 - 53,500. Moreover, as this is a monthly expiry strategy, traders will have two weeks to hold the position; hence, the probability of profit will increase, he added.

The trade is protected with a limited risk of 2,100 per lot.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBank Nifty Trading Strategy Today: How to trade Bank Nifty options on October 21? Ganesh Dongre suggests this strategy

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

548.70
03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
19.9 (3.76%)

Tata Steel share price

155.30
03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
2.95 (1.94%)

Tata Motors share price

910.05
03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
18.35 (2.06%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

132.40
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
6.65 (5.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

LTI Mindtree share price

6,000.00
03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-401.5 (-6.27%)

Zomato share price

257.40
03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-13.25 (-4.9%)

Infosys share price

1,878.85
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-90.65 (-4.6%)

Timken India share price

3,655.00
03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-150.25 (-3.95%)
More from Top Losers

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,531.30
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
290.95 (6.86%)

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

3,040.00
03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
180.25 (6.3%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,189.65
03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
65.15 (5.79%)

Axis Bank share price

1,195.25
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
63.1 (5.57%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,435.000.00
    Chennai
    79,441.000.00
    Delhi
    79,593.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,445.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.