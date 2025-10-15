Bank of America Q3 Results: Net profit rises to $8.5 billion, shares up 4.8% on pre-market Wall Street — Details here

Bank of America Q3 Results: The second-largest bank in the United States, Bank of America, announced its third-quarter results on Wednesday, 15 October 2025. The institutional lender and investment giant recorded a net profit of $8.5 billion, or $1.06 per share, compared to $6.9 billion, or 81 cents per share, in the same period a year ago, reported the news agency Reuters.

Bank of America's profit rose in the third quarter, as its investment bankers earned big from advising on mega deals, sending shares of the lender up more than 3% in trading before the bell.

The bank and its biggest rivals benefited from renewed confidence among corporations to carry out large mergers and acquisitions. Globally, megadeals reached $1.26 trillion during the reported quarter, a 40% jump from the same period last year, marking the second-highest third-quarter total on record, according to Dealogic data.

Overall global dealmaking topped $3 trillion in the first nine months of 2025, reaching the highest level since the pandemic peak in 2021, according to Mergermarket data.

Investment banking fees at BofA rose 43% to $2 billion from a year earlier, compared with executives' earlier forecast for a 10% to 15% increase.

INTEREST INCOME BOOST

Net interest income — or the difference between what the bank earns on loans and pays out on deposits — rose 9% to $15.2 billion in the quarter from a year earlier.

BofA's management now expects fourth-quarter NII between $15.6 billion and $15.7 billion, up about 8% from a year earlier.

The Federal Reserve's 25-basis-points cut in September could stoke demand from borrowers. BofA had previously said it expects record net interest income in 2025.

"Strong loan and deposit growth, coupled with effective balance sheet positioning, resulted in record net interest income," CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement.

BofA's stock, however, has underperformed all of its peers as well as the KBW Bank Index so far in 2025.