Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch to ban trainee brokers from making cold calls

Merrill plans to roll out a revamped adviser-training program on Monday that prohibits participants from cold calling, people familiar with the matter said. The bank will instead direct them to use internal referrals or LinkedIn messages to land clients, they said. The decision comes after the program’s 3,000 trainees were told to stop outbound recruiting efforts to find new customers last year after problematic phone calls.

