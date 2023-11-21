Bank of America sees S&P 500 hitting record 5,000 by the end of 2024
The S&P 500 is expected to close at a record 5,000 by the end of 2024, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists, who are bullish on US equities
The S&P 500 is set for a fresh high in 2024 because US companies have adapted to higher rates and weathered macroeconomic jolts, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists who join a growing chorus of optimistic Wall Street forecasters.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started