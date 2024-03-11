Bank of Baroda shares hit lifetime high after 20% rally in YTD. Experts see more upside
Bank of Baroda shares have risen from around ₹37.50 apiece to ₹285.60 per share level in post-COVID rebound
Stock market today: Bank of Baroda shares have given strong upside movement in the post-COVID rally. After a heavy sell-off during the pandemic fear, BoB share price bottomed out at around ₹37.50 apiece level in May 2020. The PSU bank stock started ascending upside from mid-October 2020 and since then it has remained an ideal 'buy on a dip' stock on Dalal Street. However, it seems that the bull run in the Bank of Baroda share price is still not over. BoB share price has been hitting a lifetime high for the last three straight sessions. BoB share price today opened upside at ₹283.85 and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹285.60 per share on NSE. So, in the post-COVID rebound, BoB share price has ascended from ₹37.50 to ₹285.60 apiece, logging a nearly 650 percent rise in nearly four years. In YTD time, BoB share price has surged over 20 percent.
