Bank of Baroda (BoB) share price: PSU stock dips 10% after Q4 results 2025. Opportunity to buy?

Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced its Janauty to March quarter results on Tuesday, May 5, 2025. The institutional lender recorded a 3.3 per cent rise in its standalone net profits to ₹5,048 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared to ₹4,886 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Should you buy? Seema Srivastava, a Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that the PSU bank delivered “robust” performance in its fourth quarter results, with improving asset quality and a healthy net interest margin (NIM) of 3.02 per cent.

“With improving asset quality, strong credit growth, high profitability, and attractive returns, BoB remains a compelling investment opportunity in the PSU banking space, especially for long-term investors seeking stable dividends and growth,” said Srivastava, highlighting an investment opportunity for long-term investors.

Anshul Jain, the Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, said that a breach below the immediate target of ₹219 will open the path for a deeper correction of the shares towards the ₹190 mark.

“Bank of Baroda rejected the neckline resistance of a 103-day-long bullish cup and handle pattern placed at ₹250. This rejection has trapped preemptive longs who entered before a confirmed breakout, making the stock look weak. The failure at a key resistance level suggests further downside pressure. The immediate target on the downside is the daily swing low of ₹219. A breach below that will open the path for a deeper correction towards ₹190,” said Jain.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)