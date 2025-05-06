Bank of Baroda (BoB) share price: PSU stock dips 10% after Q4 results 2025. Opportunity to buy?

Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced its Janauty to March quarter results on Tuesday, May 5, 2025. The institutional lender recorded a 3.3 per cent rise in its standalone net profits to ₹5,048 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared to ₹4,886 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Advertisement

Bank of Baroda Share Price Bank of Baroda shares closed 10.27 per cent lower at ₹223.65 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹249.25 at the previous market close. The company announced its fourth quarter results in the afternoon session on May 5, 2025.

Shares tanked to an intraday low of ₹212.10 after the results announcement. However, Bank of Baroda shares have given stock market investors more than 440 per cent returns in the last five years.

The stock has lost 16.47 per cent in the last one-year period, and is trading nearly 8 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

The Bank of Baroda shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹298.45 on June 3, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹190.70 on March 4, 2025, according to the data collected from BSE.

Advertisement

Should you buy? Seema Srivastava, a Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that the PSU bank delivered “robust” performance in its fourth quarter results, with improving asset quality and a healthy net interest margin (NIM) of 3.02 per cent.

“With improving asset quality, strong credit growth, high profitability, and attractive returns, BoB remains a compelling investment opportunity in the PSU banking space, especially for long-term investors seeking stable dividends and growth,” said Srivastava, highlighting an investment opportunity for long-term investors.

Anshul Jain, the Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, said that a breach below the immediate target of ₹219 will open the path for a deeper correction of the shares towards the ₹190 mark.

Advertisement

“Bank of Baroda rejected the neckline resistance of a 103-day-long bullish cup and handle pattern placed at ₹250. This rejection has trapped preemptive longs who entered before a confirmed breakout, making the stock look weak. The failure at a key resistance level suggests further downside pressure. The immediate target on the downside is the daily swing low of ₹219. A breach below that will open the path for a deeper correction towards ₹190,” said Jain.