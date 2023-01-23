Bank of Baroda among 2 Indian stocks that may get included to MSCI index2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:09 AM IST
- Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research highlighted the high conviction inclusions and exclusion for the upcoming MSCI review
Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research highlighted the high conviction inclusions and exclusion for the upcoming review of the MSCI global standard index. The global index provider MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) rebalances its indices semi-annually and quarterly. The announcement date is expected to be on Friday, February 10, 2023 whereas adjustment date on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
