MUMBAI: Shares of Bank of Baroda fell 3.7% after the lender reported a net loss of ₹864.26 crore for the June quarter compared with a net profit of ₹709.87 crore year ago.

At 1235 pm, the Bank of Baroda stock traded at ₹47 apiece, down 3.2% from previous close, while the benchmark was up 0.6% at 38394.47.

Provisions and contingencies surged 71.3% to ₹5627.70 crore in Q1from ₹3284.88 crore year ago. It made fresh provisions worth ₹996.11 crore in the June quarter with respect to covid-19 disruptions.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal said "Bank of Baroda reported loss for the third time in the past six quarters, putting pressure on capitalization levels. The common equity tier-I ratio declined to 9.1% and limits the bank’s ability to absorb further provisioning shocks. Although the moratorium book has declined, it still remains at 21.4% of term loans, with higher ailment by corporate borrowers, likely to keep asset quality under pressure and cut our earnings estimate by 66%/31% for FY2021/FY2022 and revise target price to ₹55."

The brokerage has downgrade its rating on the stock to Neutral.

The bank's net interest income--the difference between interest earned and interest expended--grew nearly 5% to ₹6,816 crore in Q1 from ₹6,497 crore in Q1 2019.

On the asset quality front, the ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 9.39% as on 30 June as against 9.4% as on 31 March and 10.28% a year ago. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 2.83% as on 30 June as against 3.13% as on 31 March and 3.95% as on 30 June, 2019.

Emkay Global Financial Services, in a result note, said, "BoB slipped into losses in June quarter mainly due to lower fees and higher non performing asset provisions and managing covid-19-induced asset quality pain will be challenging. It plans to shore-up its capital buffer in the wake of covid-19 by raising Rs13,500 crore including ₹9,500 crore via equity. Reasonable valuations, healthy capital position and higher retail orientation, which we believe should be structurally positive in the long run".

The brokerage has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank Of Baroda's total moratorium on term loans availed is 21.4% of the total loan book, of which 15.7% is by borrowers with outstanding above ₹10 lakhs who were given an option. The bank's capital adequacy ratio improved to 12.84% in Q1 2020 from 11.5% in Q1 2019.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated