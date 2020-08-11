Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Bank of Baroda falls 4% on dismal June quarter performance
Bank of Baroda's grew nearly 5% to 6,816 crore in Q1 from 6,497 crore in Q1 2019.

Bank of Baroda falls 4% on dismal June quarter performance

2 min read . 01:07 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Provisions and contingencies surged 71.3% to 5627.70 crore in Q1 from 3,284.88 crore year ago. It made fresh provisions worth 996.11 crore in the June quarter with respect to covid-19 disruptions

MUMBAI: Shares of Bank of Baroda fell 3.7% after the lender reported a net loss of 864.26 crore for the June quarter compared with a net profit of 709.87 crore year ago.

At 1235 pm, the Bank of Baroda stock traded at 47 apiece, down 3.2% from previous close, while the benchmark was up 0.6% at 38394.47.

Provisions and contingencies surged 71.3% to 5627.70 crore in Q1from 3284.88 crore year ago. It made fresh provisions worth 996.11 crore in the June quarter with respect to covid-19 disruptions.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal said "Bank of Baroda reported loss for the third time in the past six quarters, putting pressure on capitalization levels. The common equity tier-I ratio declined to 9.1% and limits the bank’s ability to absorb further provisioning shocks. Although the moratorium book has declined, it still remains at 21.4% of term loans, with higher ailment by corporate borrowers, likely to keep asset quality under pressure and cut our earnings estimate by 66%/31% for FY2021/FY2022 and revise target price to 55."

The brokerage has downgrade its rating on the stock to Neutral.

The bank's net interest income--the difference between interest earned and interest expended--grew nearly 5% to 6,816 crore in Q1 from 6,497 crore in Q1 2019.

On the asset quality front, the ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 9.39% as on 30 June as against 9.4% as on 31 March and 10.28% a year ago. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 2.83% as on 30 June as against 3.13% as on 31 March and 3.95% as on 30 June, 2019.

Emkay Global Financial Services, in a result note, said, "BoB slipped into losses in June quarter mainly due to lower fees and higher non performing asset provisions and managing covid-19-induced asset quality pain will be challenging. It plans to shore-up its capital buffer in the wake of covid-19 by raising Rs13,500 crore including 9,500 crore via equity. Reasonable valuations, healthy capital position and higher retail orientation, which we believe should be structurally positive in the long run".

The brokerage has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank Of Baroda's total moratorium on term loans availed is 21.4% of the total loan book, of which 15.7% is by borrowers with outstanding above 10 lakhs who were given an option. The bank's capital adequacy ratio improved to 12.84% in Q1 2020 from 11.5% in Q1 2019.

