Bank of Baroda falls 4% on dismal June quarter performance

Analysts at Motilal Oswal said "Bank of Baroda reported loss for the third time in the past six quarters, putting pressure on capitalization levels. The common equity tier-I ratio declined to 9.1% and limits the bank’s ability to absorb further provisioning shocks. Although the moratorium book has declined, it still remains at 21.4% of term loans, with higher ailment by corporate borrowers, likely to keep asset quality under pressure and cut our earnings estimate by 66%/31% for FY2021/FY2022 and revise target price to ₹55."