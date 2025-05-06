Bank of Baroda, HPCL, Polycab, Mahanagar Gas among key companies to consider dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Bank of Baroda, HPCL, Polycab, and Mahanagar Gas are among the key companies that will consider paying dividends today. Therefore, shares of Bank of Baroda, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Polycab India, and Mahanagar Gas will remain in focus due to expectations of dividend announcements.

Comapnies that will consider interim and final dividends today: Bank of Baroda to consider dividend today: As per the Bank of Baroda's intimation to the exchanges about the meeting of Board of Directors of the company scheduled on May 6, the bank had said that the Board would consider and approve the yearly audited financial results of the company for the period ended March 2024 and dividend.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to consider final dividend today: HPCL had informed exchanges on April 23 about the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company being scheduled on May 6 to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 & recommendation of final equity dividend, if any.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd to consider final dividend today: MGL, another public sector undertaking, involved in the city gas distribution business, has a Board Meeting scheduled today for considering and approving the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, and recommendation of a final dividend on equity shares.

Polycab India to consider dividend today: Polycab India has informed exchanges on April 14 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on May 5 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company along with the audit reports for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, and to recommend dividend, if any, to the shareholders for the financial year 2024-25.

Other prominent companies to consider dividends include Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Radico Khaitan Limited, Paradeep Phosphates Limited and Safari Industries (India) Limited.