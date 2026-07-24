Bank of Baroda Q1 results LIVE: PSU Bank to announce earnings today; all eyes on loan growth, NIMs, and asset quality

Bank of Baroda Q1 results LIVE: State-owned Bank of Baroda is set to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, after its Board of Directors meets on July 24 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone as well as consolidated financial statements, the lender said in a stock exchange filing.
The lender, which is India's second-largest public sector bank by market capitalisation, will remain in focus after reporting a record quarterly profit in the March quarter. Market participants will closely track the bank's loan growth, net interest margins (NIM), asset quality and management commentary, while also looking for guidance on credit demand and margin trends in the prevailing interest rate environment.
Bank of Baroda Q1 preview
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Bank of Baroda is likely to post net interest income (NII) of ₹12,950 crore for the June quarter, reflecting a 13.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase. The brokerage also expects the bank's net profit to rise 13.8% YoY to ₹5,170 crore.
MOFSL expects the lender's loan book to grow 22.2% YoY, driven by continued strength in retail, agriculture, MSME (RAM) and MSME lending. It also expects the bank's credit cost to remain in the 0.4%-0.5% range.
The brokerage has maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹300. It expects net interest margin (NIM) to decline by 9 basis points sequentially due to the absence of income tax refund benefits, with margins likely to settle at the lower end.
Following a record quarterly profit in the March quarter, Bank of Baroda's June quarter earnings will be scrutinised for signs of sustained business momentum and management's assessment of the operating environment.
Investors will closely monitor the PSU lender's loan growth, net interest margins (NIM), asset quality and management commentary after it reported a record quarterly profit in the March quarter. As India's second-largest public sector bank by market capitalisation, its outlook on credit demand and margin trends amid the evolving interest rate environment will also be closely watched.
Bank of Baroda has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on July 24 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
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