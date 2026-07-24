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Bank of Baroda Q1 results: Profit comes at ₹1,278 crore; NII rises, NIM shrinks YoY

Bank of Baroda Q1 results: Profit stood at 1,278 crore. Net interest income saw a modest 9.5% YoY increase to 12,524 crore, while net interest margin declined to 2.77% from 2.91% YoY.

Nishant Kumar
Updated24 Jul 2026, 05:30 PM IST
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Bank of Baroda reported its Q1FY27 results on 24 July.
Bank of Baroda reported its Q1FY27 results on 24 July. (Reuters)
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Bank of Baroda Q1 results: Public sector undertaking (PSU) bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB), on Friday, 24 July, reported a nearly 72% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its standalone net profit to 1,278.39 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27). In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the public sector lender's profit was 4,541.36 crore.

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The fall in Q1 profit is due to a one-time expense of 5,680.23 crore incurred during the quarter, related to payments to NMC Group to settle a legal dispute.

In July this year, Bank of Baroda agreed to pay $600 million in an out-of-court settlement to resolve years-long litigation linked to the collapse of United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based healthcare provider NMC Health.

Also Read | Why is Bank of Baroda paying $600 million to settle a case?

Total income of the bank, for the quarter under review, rose 2.6% YoY to 36,681.09 crore.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies decreased by 1.3% YoY to 8,127.25 crore.

Meanwhile, Bank of Baroda announced its board has considered increasing its resource-raising limits for its overseas operations. The limit for borrowings through various loan facilities has been increased from $5 billion to $10 billion.

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The board considered the proposal to retain the Medium Term Note (MTN) programme at $4 billion, with a new sub-limit of $1 billion for Green and ESG bond issuance for overseas operations, including IFSCBU.

BoB Q1FY27 earnings: Key highlights

1. BoB's global deposits increased 13.8% YoY to 16,33,559 crore, out of which domestic deposits stood at 13,81,535 crore, rising 14.7% YoY for the quarter.

2. Domestic gross advances saw a healthy 16.1% YoY rise to 11,50,906 crore. Global advances during the quarter rose 17.4% YoY to 14,16,898 crore.

3. Net interest income (NII) saw a modest 9.5% YoY increase to 12,524 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) declined to 2.77% from 2.91% YoY.

4. Gross NPA ratio dropped 29 bps YoY to 1.99%, while net NPA eased 10 bps YoY to 0.50%.

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5. Capital adequacy ratio also declined by 131 bps YoY to 16.30% in Q1FY27.

Bank of Baroda share price closed 1.48% higher at 246.60 on the BSE on 24 July.

Bank Of BarodaEarningEarningsQ1 ResultsQ1 Earnings
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