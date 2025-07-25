Bank of Baroda Q1 Results: Net profit rises just 1.8% YoY to ₹4,541 crore

Bank of Baroda Q1 results: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced its earnings for the April-June quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26 on Friday, July 25. The bank reported a 1.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit for Q1FY26, at ₹4,541.3 crore compared to ₹4,458 crore in the same period last year.

The total interest income rose 4.9 per cent to ₹31,091 crore in the first quarter of the financial year ended 2025-26, from ₹29,628 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The bank's net interest income (NII) nearly 1.4 per cent year-over-year, reaching ₹11,435 crore in the June quarter, from ₹11,600 crore a year earlier.

Bank of Baroda's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) for the first quarter of 2026 fiscal stood at 2.28 per cent to compared to 2.88 per cent in the same quarter of the previous financial year, according to the exchange filing.

The bank reported net NPA at 0.6 per cent in the April to June quarter for FY26, compared to 0.69 per cent in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The capital adequacy ratio, a key financial metric to estimate a bank's capital in relation to its risk-weighted assets rose to 17.61 per cent from 16.82 per cent.