Mint Market

Bank of Baroda Q3 Results: Net profit rises 6% YoY to ₹4,837 crore

Bank of Baroda reported a 5.6% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for Q3FY25, reaching 4,837 crore, compared to 4,579 crore in the same period last year.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published30 Jan 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Bank of Baroda Q3 Results

Bank of Baroda Q3 Results: State-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Thursday reported a 5.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to 4,837 crore. The company had reported a profit of 4,579 crore in the year-ago period.

The net interest income (NII) during the quarter under review witnessed a 2.8% uptick to 11,417 crore from 11,101 crore in the same period last fiscal.

On a sequential basis, however, profit witnessed a decline of 7.6% from 5,238 crore posted in the preceding quarter. The NII, too, declined by 1.76% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from 11,622 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Advertisement

Also Read | Waaree Energies Q3 Results: Net profit surges 260% YoY to ₹507 crore

Bank of Baroda reported an increase in total income for the third quarter of the current financial year, rising to 34,676 crore compared to 31,416 crore in the same period last year.

Operating profit rose to 7,664 crore, up from 7,015 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal year. Concerning asset quality, the bank's gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 2.43% compared to 3.08% a year earlier.

Non-performing asset's (NPA's)

Likewise, net NPAs, or bad loans, decreased to 0.59% from 0.7% at the conclusion of the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Nevertheless, overall provisions, excluding taxes, increased to 1,082 crore during the quarter, up from 666 crore a year earlier. The Capital Adequacy Ratio fell to 14.72% from 15.96% at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | L&T Q3 Results: Net profit rises 14% YoY to ₹3,358.84 crore

Additionally, the Mumbai-based bank's Global Advances experienced an increase of 11.8% year-over-year in Q3FY25, fueled by strong growth in the retail loan portfolio. The bank's organic Retail Advances saw a rise of 19.5%, supported by significant developments in key sectors such as Auto Loans (21.1%), Home Loans (16.6%), Mortgage Loans (16.3%), and Education Loans (16.9%).

On Thursday, Bank of Baroda share price closed flat at 222.45 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read | GAIL Q3 results: Net profit rises 28% to ₹4,084 crore, revenue at ₹36,937 crore

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBank of Baroda Q3 Results: Net profit rises 6% YoY to ₹4,837 crore
First Published:30 Jan 2025, 04:41 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts